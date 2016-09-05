SENTIMEN SEPEKAN: Pasar Tunggu Tingkat Kepercayaan Konsumen Indonesia

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— NH Korindo Securities Indonesia mengemukakan sepanjang pekan ini pasar menunggu sejumlah data ekonomi dari dalam dan luar negeri.
Kepala Riset NHKSI Reza Priyambada mengatakan data ekonomi yang ditunggu pekan ini adalah:
(5/9) Consumer confidence
(7/9) Forex reserves
(5/9) Caixin services PMI
(7/9) Foreign exchange reserves
(8/9) Balance of trade, exports, imports
(9/9) Inflation rate
(5/9) AIG service index, business inventories
(6/9) Current account, RBA interest rate decision
(7/9) AIG construction index, GDP growth rate
(8/9) Balance of trade, exports, imports
(9/9) Home loans
(5/9) Nikkei services PMI
(7/9) Coincident index, leading economic index
(8/9) Current account, GDP price index, GDP growth rate, bank lending
(5/9) Foreign exchange reserves
(9/9) Interest rate decision
(5/9) Markit composite PMI, markit services PMI
(6/9) Factory orders, construction PMI
(7/9) Industrial production
(5/9) Markit composite PMI, markit services PMI, retail sales
(7/9) Balance of trade, current account
(8/9) Non farm payrolls
(5/9) Markit services PMI, consumer confidence
(5/9) Markit services PMI
(7/9) House price index, manufacturing production, industrial production, NIESR GDP
(5/9) Investec services PMI, markit services PMI, industrial production, consumer confidence
(8/9) Inflation rate
(5/9) Markit composite PMI, markit services PMI, retail sales
(6/9) Retail PMI, GDP growth rate
(8/9) Deposit facility rate, ECB interest rate decisions
(6/9) Markit composite PMI, markit services PMI, economic optimism, ISM non-manufacturing business activity, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, ISM non-manufacturing
(7/9) MBA mortgage applications, redbook
(8/9) Initial jobless claims