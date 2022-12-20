Observing BTN's Rights Issue and Strategies Beyond Mortgage Business

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – State-owned bank PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN) eyes 10 percent to 11 percent higher low-cost funds in 2023.

BTN's Distribution and Funding Director Jasmin said the bank expects to raise Rp315 trillion-Rp320 trillion in third-party funds this year, growing 10 percent from a year earlier, in which 47 percent are low-cost funds from Current Account Saving Account (CASA).

"Next year, we target [CASA] around 48 - 49 percent. This is around 10 - 11 percent higher, while third-party funds [the growth of] deposits will be 10 percent. It’s adjusted to the credit [growth target] as well," Jasmin said on the sidelines of the World Congress of Savings and Retail Banks (WSBI) 28th Meeting of Asia Pacific Regional Group in Bali, Friday (16/12/2022).

According to her, BTN has prepared numerous strategies to reach the target by working on the supply chain in the property and its supporting industries. The bank will also update its digitalization strategies to serve upstream and downstream customers.

"BTN is currently digitizing to improve processes. For example, we have started digitizing mortgage loans from application to processing. Then we have BTN Property, so before buying property, people can download, search for information on what type of house to buy, at what price, where it is located, [the application covers] all of Indonesia," Jasmin said.

As a market leader for subsidized mortgages in the country, BTN has also provided an application for housing developers to connect directly with the bank's system through BTN property for developers. "So, around six thousand developers are accommodated into the BTN property for developer platform. We also have an after-self-service called Smart Residence. For example, when people buy a house, they have to pay payments such as service charges, electricity, telephone, all of which are accommodated like sewing the ecosystem in the financed housing," he explained.