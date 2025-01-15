Venture Capitals Eye Downstream Sector Investments

Venture capitals are seeing a substantial opportunity to invest in the downstream sector upon identifying untapped market potential.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Venture capitals in Indonesia have always been focused on fast-growing sectors such as fintech, but recently, there has been a shift in attention towards the downstream sector, with the Indonesian Venture Capital and Startup Association (Amvesindo) starting to dip its toes downstream.

“For that, the venture capital industry can support downstreaming [program to push downstream industries] by funding supporting technologies for downstreaming, such as startups developing technologies for processing and manufacturing raw materials. For example, the technology to process nickel into EV batteries or technological solutions for energy efficiency in the downstreaming process,” Eddi Danusaputro, Amvesindo’s chairman, told Bisnis on Monday (13/1/2025).