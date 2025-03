Bisnis has put together a comparison of banking app user growth for Indonesia's "big four", namely BCA, BRI, Mandiri, and BNI.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia's large banks are ramping up their mobile banking segment, as reflected in the marked surge of transactions and users at each bank over the past year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) recorded that digital economic and financial transactions continued to grow in January, mainly supported by a secure, smooth, and reliable payment system.