Outlook: Here's How 4 Top Banking Stocks Perform in 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Shares of Indonesia’s top-valued banks with more than Rp 70 trillion core capitals, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBNI) are still propping up the banking sector in 2022.

The 4 top valued banks are among the top-performer banking stocks in 2022. What’s more, 10 top banking stocks saw their growth higher than the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) this year.

As 2022 trading on the Indonesia stock exchange ends, BMRI saw its shared soaring 41.28 percent, although it closed 0.5 percent lower to Rp9,925 a share on the last trading day, Friday, December 30,

BMRI even hit an all-time high at Rp10,900 in early December 2022, while the lowest price this year was in January at Rp7,025.

That’s far above JCI, which rose only 4.36 percent this year.

BBNI's share followed with a 36.67 percent hike this year as it closed unchanged at Rp9,225 per share. BBNI touched its 2022 high in late November at Rp9,900, while the lowest price was Rp6,725 in January 2022.